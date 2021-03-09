TNI Morning News Headlines – March 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Goutam Das emerges as Odisha topper in JEE Main Result 2021 with the NTA score of 99.9990357 in Paper – I (B.E and http://B.Tech).

➡️ Lingaraj Temple servitors, Police personnel to undergo Covid 19 Test ahead of Maha Shivratri on March 11.

➡️ Railway team’s volleyball coach Rajesh Tiwari found dead inside a room of a guest house in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Similipal fire: Two ODRAF teams reach Mayurbhanj to douse the flames.

➡️ Similipal forest fire: Local outfit Bhanja Sena calls for Mayurbhanj bandh on March 10.

India News

➡️ India reports 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, 16, 596 discharges and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,12,44,786 including 1,87,462 active cases, 1,08,99,394 cured cases & 1,57,930 deaths.

➡️ Over 7.4 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 yesterday; taking number of total samples tested so far to over 22 crores: ICMR.

➡️ 9 killed in Railway Building fire in Kolkata; Railways Minister Piyush Goyal orders probe.

➡️ A 15-year-old girl raped by 9 people for 8 Days in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district; 4 accused including 2 minors arrested.

➡️ Archana Kewat who beat up eve teasers made collector for a day in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district.

➡️ Parliament to function as per usual timings existing before the COVID-19 situation from today.

➡️ Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to build a Lord Ram university in Ayodhya.

➡️ Sensex jumps 450 points to 50,891; Nifty rises 134 points, trading at 15,090.

➡️ Rupee surges 18 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade

➡️ Koneru Humpy wins BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award.

World News

➡️ India condemns one-sided false assertions in UK parliamentary debate over farmers’ protest.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases surpass 117 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.59 million.

➡️ Covid-19: US says fully vaccinated people can gather with others without Masks.

➡️ 3 protesters killed as Myanmar workers go on strike.

➡️ India’s Covid Vaccine rollout “Rescued The World”: Top US Scientist.

➡️ Fuel prices may climb further as oil tops $70.

➡️ Iran rejects allegations linking it to blast outside Israeli embassy.

➡️ Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine batch after Woman’s Death.