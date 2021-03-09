Sasmit Patra raises demand in Rajya Sabha for passing of Women’s Reservation Bill

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ‘need to ensure more participation of women in leadership roles and for legislations ensuring gender equality.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Patra requested the Government to consider passing the legislation of “The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill which was passed by Lok Sabha in 2018 but lapsed in 2019 with the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

The parliamentarian requested that anti-trafficking measures for women should be strengthened and this legislation would help.

For ensuring more participation of women in Leadership Roles, Dr. Patra requested that the Government pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, ensuring 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.

He hoped that if the Government considered passing these two legislations, it would go a long way in ensuring more participation of women in leadership roles as well as bring about greater generation equality and gender equality.