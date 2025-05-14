Odisha Govt announces 11.25% quota for SEBC Students in all Educational Institutions

TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved a landmark decision to introduce 11.25% seat reservation in admission for students belonging to Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in the State.
Therefore, students belonging to SEBC will get 11.25% seat reservation in admission in State public universities, State Government and aided Higher Secondary and Higher Education institutions under the School & Mass Education Department.
This policy will be implemented from 2025-26 academic year.
