Odisha Govt announces 11.25% quota for SEBC Students in all Educational Institutions

TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved a landmark decision to introduce 11.25% seat reservation in admission for students belonging to Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in the State.

Therefore, students belonging to SEBC will get 11.25% seat reservation in admission in State public universities, State Government and aided Higher Secondary and Higher Education institutions under the School & Mass Education Department.

This policy will be implemented from 2025-26 academic year.