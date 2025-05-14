TNI Evening News Headlines – May 14, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announced a hike in reservation for SEBC students to 11.25% in admissions in all Educational Institutions.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off ‘Tiranga Jatra’ from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, honouring Indian armed forces’ valor during ‘Operation Sindoor’.
➡️Massive outrage over Jaleswar SDPO Braja Mohan Pradhan’s suicide threat. Probe sought into the allegations of mental harassment against Balasore SP and District Collector.
➡️Odisha Government appoints Asit Kumar Mohapatra as Chairperson of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA).
➡️No cyclone threat to Odisha at present, clarifies IMD.
➡️IMD issues orange and yellow warnings for thunderstorm activities in different parts of Odisha in next few days.
➡️Court to pronounce verdict on May 28 on Patnagarh parcel bomb case.
➡️Pakistan releases BSF Jawan PK Shaw, who was captured by Pakistan Rangers on April 23.
➡️Indian Army releases Pakistani Ranger Muhammad Allah, who was detained by BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on May 4.
➡️Amritsar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 23.
➡️Operation Keller: 3 terrorists, including LeT ‘commander killed in an encounter with security forces in Shukroo forest area of Shopian district on May 13. Massive cache of arms and ammunition recovered in the operation.
➡️31 Maoists killed in Operation Sankalp along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Bijapur, Bastar region. Operation Sankalp started on April 21.
➡️Union Cabinet approves India’s 6th semiconductor manufacturing unit in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, a Rs 3,706 crore joint venture of HCL and Foxconn.
➡️Allahabad High Court allows petitioner to withdraw fresh plea over Rahul Gandhi citizenship.
➡️Ban on X Handles of Chinese propaganda News Portals and ‘X’ Handle of Turkish Broadcaster ‘TRT World’ removed within hours.
➡️Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s grade A+ contract will continue even after both announced retirement from T- 20 and Test Matche: Secretary BCCI, Devajit Saikia.
➡️Delhi Capitals names Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk.
