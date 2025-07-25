Jeypore Deputy Ranger under Vigilance Scanner; Rs 1.44 Crore Cash, Gold unearthed

TNI Bureau: Odisha Vigilance today conducted simultaneous searches at six locations linked to Rama Chandra Nepak, the Deputy Ranger of Jeypore Forest Range and unearthed cash worth Rs 1.44 Cr and 4 gold biscuits.

Acting on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to the known sources of income by Rama Chandra Nepak, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 6 DSsP, 5 Inspectors, 9 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore at the following 6 places in Jeypore and Bhubaneswar.

His building located on paternal land at NKT Road, PR Petta, Jeypore Town, Dist. Koraput. His Flat No. 510 at Golden Height Residential Apartment, PR Petta, Jeypore Town. His other Flat No. 511at Golden Height Residential Apartment, PR Petta, Jeypore Town. Flat of his brother at UMS Bhagabati Mansion, Raghunathpur Jali, Bhubaneswar. House of his in-law located at Sombar Tota, Jeypore Town. His office chamber at Jeypore Forest Range.

During the searches, the Rs.1.4 Crores (approx) concealed in a secret Treasury in his Flat No 510, Golden Height Residential Apartment, Jeypore Town has been unearthed. Total cash recovery comes to approx 1.44 Crores. Counting machines have been deployed and counting being taken up.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Further, 4 gold biscuits and 16 gold coins also unearthed. Weighment of gold is going on.

Rama Chandra Nepak, the Deputy Ranger of Jeypore Forest Range

According to vigilance department, Rama Chandra Nepak joined as Village Forest Worker on March 9, 1989 in Social Forestry at Koraput Social Forestry Division and after merger of Social Forestry with Territorial Forest Division, he was posted in Jeypore Forest (Territorial) Division.

At present, he is working as Deputy Ranger cum In-Charge Ranger, Jeypore Forest Range, receiving a net Salary of Rs 69,680 and Gross Salary of Rs 76,880 per month.