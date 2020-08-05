Odisha records 1255 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 485 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1255 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 25,737.

A record number of 485 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (125) and Sundargarh (121).

While Odisha has so far reported 39018 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 14267.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 5

➡️1255 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 5.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 25,737.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (485), Khordha (125), Sundargarh (122), Sambalpur (107), Puri (75), Mayurbhanj (43), Cuttack (40), Jagatsinghpur (29), Kandhamal (28), Balasore (27), Bolangir (24), Koraput (22), Angul (20), Nabarangpur (18), Gajapati (16), Nayagarh (14), Kendrapara (12), Malkangiri (11), Bhadrak (10), Kalahandi (8), Nuapada (6), Jajpur (5), Dhenkanal (4), harsuguda (3) and Keonjhar (1).