960 Tablighi Jamaat Foreigners Blacklisted; Visas Cancelled

TNI Bureau: The Indian Government has cracked the whip on foreigners who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. At least 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their visas stand cancelled.

They include 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis, 77 from Kyrgyzstan, 75 from Malaysia, 65 from Thailand, 63 from Myanmar, 33 from Sri Lanka, 24 from Iran, 14 from Kazakhstan, 10 from Philippines, 9 British, 4 American, 6 Chinese and 3 French Nationals.

Over 750 Markaz attendees have tested positive so far – around 200 in Tamil Nadu, 140 in Andhra Pradesh and 180 in Delhi.

Complete List of ablighi Jamaat Foreigners (Country-wise Data):