Odisha Cricket on a Decline; OCA Ineffective and Lackluster

Cuttack: Odisha’s Ranji Trophy campaign ended in humiliation as Services chased down a record 376 without losing a wicket, exposing the state’s declining cricketing standards. The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has failed to produce national-level players for years, with poor domestic performances highlighting deep-rooted inefficiencies.

Odisha finished sixth in their group, missing the knockouts yet again. With no significant results and lack of structured development, experts argue that OCA needs urgent reforms. Unless sweeping changes are made, Odisha cricket risks further stagnation, leaving fans disillusioned and the team without direction.