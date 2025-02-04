New Lives at Kuno National Park; Boost for Mission Cheetah

Bhopal: Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh welcomed two new cheetah cubs on Tuesday, born to Veera, a cheetah from South Africa. With this addition, the park’s cheetah population has risen to 26, including 12 adults and 14 cubs.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed joy, highlighting the positive impact on tourism and employment. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav lauded the efforts of Project Cheetah under PM Modi’s leadership. Launched to restore cheetahs in India, the initiative now sees renewed hope with 17 cubs born in the wild, marking a milestone in conservation efforts.