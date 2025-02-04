Hema Malini Downplays Kumbh Stampede That Killed 30, Sparks Political Row

New Delhi: BJP MP and veteran actor Hema Malini triggered controversy on Tuesday by downplaying the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which claimed 30 lives and left over 60 injured. Calling the incident “not very big,” she suggested that reports were being exaggerated, even as opposition parties accused the Uttar Pradesh government of mishandling the situation and concealing the true number of casualties.

Speaking about the event, Hema Malini praised the Yogi Adityanath-led administration for organizing a “very well-managed” religious gathering, despite the chaos that ensued. “So many people are coming; it is very difficult to manage,” she said, seemingly justifying the stampede as an unavoidable consequence of the massive crowd. When asked about criticism from opposition leaders, she dismissed their remarks, saying, “They will say what they want to… it is their job to say wrong things.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Her comments drew sharp responses, particularly from Congress MP Tariq Anwar, who accused the administration of prioritizing VIP treatment over crowd safety. “She was given special treatment. The police and administration were busy attending to VIPs, neglecting common devotees. Her remark is a mockery of the victims,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that while Hema Malini may have had a smooth experience at the Kumbh, ordinary pilgrims faced a disaster. “Hundreds died, and that is not hidden from anyone,” he said.

The deadly stampede occurred when an overcrowded section of devotees broke past security barriers to take the ‘amrit snaan’ or holy dip. The tragedy has fueled intense political attacks, with opposition leaders accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of attempting to downplay the number of deaths.