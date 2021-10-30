Don’t invoke Manikeswari; You made a Mother Cry: Lekhashree to Dibya

Insight Bureau: BJP’s State General Secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar lashed out at Odisha MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra over his recent statement, asking him to come clean instead of indulging in “drama”.

“Don’t invoke Maa Manikeswari to gain sympathy. You have destroyed all evidences, made a mother cry. Now, don’t try to escape”, said Lekha Samantasinghar.

From the statement of Dibya Shankar Mishra, the insensitivity of BJD and its leadership is clearly evident. But, Dibya Shankar Mishra can’t escape the charges, he said.

Lekha wondered what was Dibya Shankar Mishra doing for the last 21 days and finally came up with a written statement. He misused power to mislead the probe and is now talking about law taking its own course, alleged Lekha.

Neither Dibya Shankar Mishra nor the Chief Minister bothered to meet Mamita’s family. No condolences were offered too. CM’s stoic silence had hurt 4.5 crore Odias, said Lekha.

Lekha asked Dibya Shankar Mishra not to use Indian Air Force (IAF)’s name bringing disrepute to the forces.

“Its outrageous to see that Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra is trying to muzzle the voice of media by blackmailing them with defamation threat. No gag order will work. BJP will stand with the media,” said Lekha.

Further, Lekhashree Samantasinghar posed 4 tough questions to Dibya Shankar Mishra.

➡️ What was the video content of Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, which Mamita allegedly had?

➡️ Why did the Minister seek to mediate between Mamita and Govind Meher in Raipur?

➡️ Was Dibya Shankar involved in escape of Govind Sahu, supression of truth and destruction of evidences?

➡️ Which official of the CMO met Govind Sahu at the CM’ office and which top official gave the instructions.