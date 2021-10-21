Odisha Covid Analysis – October 21, 2021

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.76%.  451 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:   Odisha reported 524 new Covid cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 82 cases belong to 0-18 years.

68,919 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,298.

Khordha reported 254 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (66)  in the last 24 hours.

🔶 New Covid Cases – 524
🔶 0-18 years – 82
🔶 New Deaths – 2
🔶 New Recoveries – 451
🔶 Samples Tested – 68,919 (70,586 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.76% (0.79% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (254) and Cuttack (66) and Mayurbhanj (21).

🔷 New Deaths  – Khordha (1) and Sundargarh (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21314981
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1037056
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1023849
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 4856
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,298

