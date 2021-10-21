India achieves 100 crore covid vaccinations milestone

Insight Bureau: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

According to government’s CoWin website, over 70 crore people have been administered the first dose of covid vaccine while 29 crore have received the full doses.

According to official sources, around 75% adult population has been administered the first dose and around 31% has received both the doses of the vaccine.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 days more to cross 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark as per the Union Health Ministry data.

The top five States which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS, Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to all healthcare professionals, Covid Warriors and people of India for making the Covid-19 drive successful.