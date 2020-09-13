India COVID-19 Updates – September 13, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 94,372 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 12, taking the tally to 47,54,356.

At least 78,399 people have recovered while 1114 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 India tested only 10,71,702 samples on September 12.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 22,084 new cases and 391 deaths.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported 9901 COVID-19 positive cases.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing.

👉 UP tested 140,492 samples on September 12.

👉 Bihar conducted 105,930 tests yesterday.

👉 Maharashtra reported 391 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (94), Tamil Nadu (76), Andhra Pradesh (67) and Uttar Pradesh (67).