Odisha COVID-19 Updates – October 16, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported fifteen deaths and single-day spike of 2138 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 262011 including 25106 active cases and 235763 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha stands at 5.54% on October 15. Odisha has tested 38.572 samples for COVID-19 yesterday.

👉 Of the 2138 new cases, 1251 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 887 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 361 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 each from Cuttack, Khordha, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur, and 1 each from Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghapur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Puri and Sundargarh.With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,104. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 225 in Ganjam, 186 in Khordha, 96 in Cuttack, 73 in Puri and 61 in Balasore.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (156), Angul (151), Sundargarh (137), Mayurbhanj (119).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (361), Cuttack (156), Angul (151), Sundargarh (137), Mayurbhanj (119), Sonepur (80), Balangir (79), Bargarh (73), Puri (73), Kendrapada (72), Jajpur (71), Jagatsinghpur (66), Balasore (57), Jharsuguda (55), Malkangiri (55), Sambalpur (53), Kalahandi (51), Bhadrak (47), Keonjhar (46), Nuapada (41), Dhenkanal (38), Koraput (38), Nayagarh (31), Rayagada (25), Kandhamal (24), Boudh (21), Nawarangpur (21), Ganjam (18), Deogarh (9) and Gajapati (8).

➡️ New Deaths – 15 (2 each from Cuttack, Khordha, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur, and 1 each from Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghapur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Puri and Sundargarh)

➡️ New Recoveries – 2772.

➡️ Samples Tested on October 15: 38.572.

➡️ State Pool: 62.