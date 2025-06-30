Odisha Congress takes ‘Ratha Jatra Fiasco’ Row to Delhi

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of Congress continue to corner the State government over the ‘Ratha Jatra fiasco’ in Puri with party MP Saptagiri Ulaka and senior leader Arabinda Das held a press meet in Delhi and targeted Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Deputy Chief Minister Prvati Parida.

Ulaka questioned the presence of the Law Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the probe committee constituted to investigate the Ratha Jatra tragedy and mismanagement.

The Congress MP also questioned issuance of 5000 cordon passes to BJP Workers and alleged that the saffron party workers took over while RAF, NDRF, and paramilitary forces had to act as silent spectators, says Congress.

The grand old party also alleged that the BJP Government continues to bring disgrace, shame, humiliation and embarrassment to Odisha.

While the Journalists were assaulted during the Ratha Jatra in Puri, the Congress workers were subjected to torture and humiliation for raising their voice infront of the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

Ulaka and Das also raised questions on AI Control CCTV, Integrated Control System, VIP Treatment to some people and defiance and disrespect to the deities.

They also asked the Odisha Government to release the actual data on casualties and provide Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 25 to the critically injured.

The Congress leaders also demanded the resignation of CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister. They also sought for a Judicial Probe and strong action against the guilty.

This apart, they suggested the State government to take adequate measures to prevent such incidents in future.