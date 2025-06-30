BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu assaulted, 3 Arrested

TNI Bureau: A group of 4-5 people assaulted Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu in his office premises today.

The group of people including BMC corporator Jiban Rout entered the Additional Commissioner’s office while he was conducting a grievance hearing today and manhandled him by dragging him and pushing him out of his chamber. They also allegedly were forcefully taking him in a vehicle.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Protesting the assault on the Additional Commissioner, all the BMC employees launched a cease-work agitation and threatened to continue the same until the accused are arrested.

BMC Mayor Sulochana Das also strongly condemn the incident and urged the police to take action against the accused as per the law.

Meanwhile, a team of cops from the Kharavela Nagar Police reached the BMC office and started an investigation. They are collecting CCTV footages to identify the accused persons and take action against them.

Taking a swift action after an FIR was filed, Kharavela Nagar Police arrested three persons namely Jeevan Rout, Rashmi Mahapatra and Debashis Pradhan.