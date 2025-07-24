Dalit Girl from Rayagada Found Dead in Bhubaneswar, Family alleges Rape and Murder

TNI Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, a dalit girl from Kashipur area of Rayagada district was found dead in under Chandrasekharpur police station area in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The differently-abled girl, who is an ITI student of a private college, was reportedly found hanging in her locked rented accommodation in Chandrasekharpur area of the State capital city.

On being informed, Chandrasekharpur police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after sending her body for postmortem.

Though the exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that she committed suicide allegedly after being blackmailed by some people.

Meanwhile, her family members alleged that she has been murdered after being sexually assaulted. They also filed a complaint against a particular youth suspecting his role behind the girl’s mysterious death.