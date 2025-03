TNI Bureau: After a long gap of 25 years, the official residence of the Odisha Chief Minister welcomed a new occupant on Thursday.

Mohan Charan Majhi, with his wife and children, performed a traditional Gruha Pravesh ceremony and a puja by 11 Puri priests and worship of two sacred cows. Renovated over eight months, the residence now boasts modern amenities.