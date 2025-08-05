Odisha CM Urges Forest Officials to Show Empathy Towards Tribals

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked forest officers to treat tribal people with kindness while enforcing forest rules. At a meeting with Divisional Forest Officers on Tuesday, he said many tribals live in and around forests, and it’s the government’s duty to keep them safe and free from conflict.

He suggested growing paddy in forest areas to stop elephants from entering villages. This, he said, could help reduce human-elephant conflict.

The CM also spoke about planting more trees and protecting them. He praised efforts to stop poaching and forest fires but said more work is needed. He asked officials to use new technology and spread awareness.

Majhi urged forest staff to stay away from corruption and work towards a “Green Odisha” as part of a larger goal for a better, more prosperous state.