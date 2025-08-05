India Post Bids Farewell To Registered Post After Five Decades

New Delhi: India Post has officially announced that it will discontinue its Registered Post service starting September 1, 2025, bringing an end to a 50-year-old communication system that served millions across the country. This move is part of a broader effort to modernise postal operations and consolidate services under the more advanced Speed Post system.

Registered Post, known for its secure and reliable delivery, was especially popular among government offices, courts, universities, and rural communities. It played a vital role in delivering important documents like job offers, legal notices, and government communications. However, its usage has seen a steady decline in recent years. Official data reveals that the volume of registered mail dropped by 25%—from 244.4 million items in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019-20—due to rising digital adoption and stiff competition from private couriers and e-commerce services.

From September, all existing Registered Post services will be integrated into Speed Post. According to India Post, this merger is intended to improve delivery speed, tracking accuracy, and overall efficiency. Key features like proof of delivery, addressee-specific delivery, secure handling, and tracking will still be available as part of Speed Post.

However, the change comes with a price increase. While Registered Post fees started at ₹25.96 plus ₹5 per 20 grams, Speed Post begins at ₹41 for parcels up to 50 grams, making the new service 20–25% more expensive. This has raised concerns, particularly in rural areas, where the affordability of postal services is crucial. Many small traders, farmers, and older citizens who rely on Registered Post may feel the impact of this cost hike.

The Department of Posts has already issued instructions to government departments, educational institutions, courts, and other users to transition to Speed Post by the September deadline.

For many, the end of Registered Post brings a sense of nostalgia. Introduced during the British era and formalised in independent India, it remained a trusted service for legal and official communication for decades. As it fades into history, users remember it not just as a postal option but as a dependable institution that stood for accountability and trust.