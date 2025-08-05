Mohan, Manmohan go to Delhi; Political Circle Abuzz

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal have gone to Delhi, triggering the political buzz back home. CM Mohan Majhi will be on a two-day visit and attend some government programmes besides meeting a few central leaders.

Manmohan Samal will be in Delhi for a longer period. During his four-day visit, he is expected to discuss about the changes in party’s organizational structure as well the pending appointments in the state, including Boards and Corporations.

There is no immediate confirmation about any talks on the Cabinet Reshuffle/Expansion yet.