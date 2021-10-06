Odisha CM unveils Dr. Gopabandhu Dash’s Foreign Policy Book

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday unveiled a book titled Dynamics of Indo South African Cooperation in a Changing World, written by Dr Gopabandhu Dash.

Dr. Gopabandhu Dash is the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the residential office of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The book ‘Dynamics of Indo South African Cooperation in a Changing World’ is based on the cooperation between India and South Africa. The struggle of the two nations against colonialism that has brought India and South Africa closer.

Releasing the book, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s political career was founded in South Africa and his non-violent struggle against racism in South Africa gave him a new identity.”

