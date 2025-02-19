Odisha CM speaks to Nepali Counsellors, assures justice in KIIT Case

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday spoke with Nepali Counsellors Sanjeeb Das Sharma and Navin Raj Adhikari, assuring them that justice will be served in KIIT student, Prakriti death case.

Mohan Majhi also assured that peace and normalcy would be restored on the KIIT campus.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The CM urged Nepali students to return to campus and resume their studies. However, Nepalese students expressed fear about returning to the KIIT campus.

In this regard, a discussion was held at the State Guest House with officials from Nepal, Health Ministers Mukesh Mahaling and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Additionally, the Foreign Minister of Nepal spoke with Suryabanshi Suraj over the phone regarding the matter.