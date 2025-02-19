TNI Morning News Headlines – February 19, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Germany beat India 4-1 at Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️KIIT Nepali student Prakriti’s body handed over to family after post-mortem at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️KIIT to bear travel expenses for return journey of Nepali students who have reached their country, conduct re-exam for those missing out on test.
 
➡️CBI raid at IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi’s house: Investigators leave with documents after 16 hours of search.
 
➡️Cancer vaccine for women to be available in five to six months, says Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav.
 
➡️Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge on Wednesday.
 
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 55.56 Crore people took holy dip till 18th February.
 

➡️Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents the State Budget in Assembly, in Jaipur.
 
➡️Preparations underway at Delhi BJP office ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government tomorrow.
 
➡️BJP to hold legislative meeting to finalise Delhi CM today.
 
➡️Five militants, one sympathiser arrested in Manipur.
 
➡️Sensex declines 386.01 points to 75,581.38 in early trade; Nifty down 130.45 points to 22,814.85.
 
➡️EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 & 21 February to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
 
