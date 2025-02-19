kiit-announces-scholarship-in-memory-of-prakriti-lamsal

The body of Prakriti Lamsal was handed over to her father and uncle today, following which KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta met with the family, offering his deepest condolences.

Dr. Samanta announced that a scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal’s name as a tribute to her memory. The scholarship, as per her father’s desire, will be awarded to meritorious girl students from Nepal studying at KIIT.

During the day, senior officials from the Nepalese Embassy met with the Nepali students on the campus, assuring them that similar incidents would not be repeated. The visit comes as several students who had left for their homes, have begun returning to campus. KIIT has taken proactive measures to facilitate the return of those who have yet to come back.

Dr. Samanta also spoke with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, assuring them that KIIT is committed to ensuring the safe return of all students. He also spoke with Nepal’s Province 2’s former Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut about the incident, informing him that the institution is making all necessary arrangements to bring back the students.