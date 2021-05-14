Odisha CM releases financial assistance of Rs 920 Cr to Farmers under KALIA Scheme

TNI Bureau: On the eve of Akhaya Trutiya & Krushak Divas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday released financial assistance to the farmers under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

Rs 920 crore have been released to around 42 lakh small & marginal farmers under KALIA scheme for Kharif crop.

Financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per farm family over five seasons will be provided to farmers under the KALIA scheme.

Besides, financial assistance of Rs 12,500 will be provided to each landless household for agriculture allied activities like for small goat rearing unit, fishery kits for fisherman, mushroom cultivation etc.

The eligible farmers will receive the benefits on their bank accounts directly, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.