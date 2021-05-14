Fully vaccinated people not required to wear masks in US

TNI Bureau: When India is battling with the second wave of coronavirus and several medical experts giving importance to wear double masks to prevent the infection even after vaccination, the United States of America (USA) has allowed withdraw masks for fully vaccinated people in the country.



In a new guideline issued by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), United States’ health protection agency, said on Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance – whether indoors or outdoors in most circumstances.



“We have all longed for this moment-when we can get back to some sense of normalcy…Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without worrying about physical distancing” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC said during a media briefing at White House.



The White House also tweeted, “Big news from CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings.”



Despite some relaxation, the guideline still emphasizes on wearing masks especially in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.



This guideline has come more than a year after the CDC first urged the nation that all Americans should wear masks to protect against the spreading of coronavirus. At that time, US witnessed more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths per day.



According to CDC, till now more than 153.9 million Americans, nearly 47% of the population, have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 117.6 million people are fully vaccinated.



On the other hand, only three percent of India’s 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated with both doses and an additional 10.6 percent have received just their first shot, a report says.

