Rahul dares ECI to probe Huge Donations to ‘Anonymous Parties’ in Gujarat

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared the Election Commission of India (ECI) to probe huge donations to ‘anonymous parties’ in Gujarat.

Sharing a media report which claimed that in Gujarat, 10 anonymously registered political parties received Rs 4,300 crore in donations between 2019-20 and 2023-24 on his X handle, Rahul said that there are anonymously registered parties in Gujarat whose names no one has heard of, but they received donations worth 4300 crores!

“These parties have contested elections on very few occasions, or spent on them. Where did these thousands of crores come from? Who is running them? And where did the money go,” he questioned.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha took a dig at the ECI and questioned will the Election Commission investigate or will it ask for affidavits here too, like before? Or will it change the law itself, so that this data can also be hidden?

Earlier this month, Gandhi had leveled a serious allegation of “Vote Chori” (vote theft) and demanded transparency from the Election Commission in maintaining voter rolls.