Varun, Maneka call SC Order on Stray Dogs “Institutionalisation of Cruelty” 

TNI Bureau: Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi in opposing the Supreme Court’s order on the shifting of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR to shelters calling it “Institutionalisation of Cruelty.”

While speaking to the newsmen Maneka Gandhi, who is also an animal rights activist, criticised the order and called it “impractical”, “financially unviable” and “potentially harmful” to the region’s ecological balance.

Maneka also said that shelters must be created to shift the dogs. Not even a single settler is run by the government, she alleged while detailing the cost factors and other problems.

According to her, the government has to spend at least Rs 15,000 crore to prepare the shelters and avail all other basic facilities like food, water, sanitization and people to look after.

Likewise, Varun Gandhi said, “The Suo Moto order on stray dogs by the Supreme Court is an institutionalisation of cruelty and a harbinger of a legal structure that seeks to punish those who cannot fend for themselves. How long before this extends to stray cows, the underprivileged and unauthorised settlement. Nations face deeper moral crises when they step away from empathy.”