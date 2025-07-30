Odisha CM Mohan Majhi conducts Aerial Survey of Flood Situation in 3 Districts

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today conducted aerial survey of flood situation in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts. Revenue and Disaster Management Shri Suresh Pujari, Higher Education Minister Suryavansi Suraj and Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh were also accompanied him.

After reviewing the flood situation, the Chief Minister while addressing the media at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar said that 81 villages in 8 blocks of 3 districts have been affected by the flood. Four blocks of Balasore namely Basta, Baliapal, Bhogarai and Jaleswar and Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district and Jajpur and Dasharathpur blocks in Jajpur district have been affected. About 30 thousand people have been affected by the flood, while 5869 people have been shifted to safer places.

Currently, the water level in various rivers is receding. The water in rivers like Subarnarekha and Jalaka in Balasore district is receding. The flood situation is completely under control. The Chief Minister said that although there was flood in Keonjhar and some other districts, it did not have a significant impact.

On the instructions of the state government, dry food and cooked food are being provided to the people of the flood-affected areas. For this, 16 free kitchens have been set up in Balasore, 10 in Bhadrak and 3 in Jajpur. A total of about 10,000 affected people have been provided with cooked food and the Chief Minister said that cooked food will be provided to them for the next 7 days.

Stating that many problems will arise in the aftermath of the flood, the Chief Minister said that special emphasis has been given to controlling diarrhea and other water-borne diseases and purifying water sources. The Chief Minister said that the local officials have been instructed to continue this. He said that it has been advised to be vigilant so that the effects of diarrhea do not show up in any situation.

He further said that incidents like snake bites occur in many places, he said that the health department officials have been instructed to keep a large stock of anti-venom and other necessary medicines for this.

Regarding assistance to the flood-affected people, the Chief Minister said that the District Collectors have been directed to immediately assess the damage and submit a report. After receiving the report, appropriate assistance will be provided to the affected people. Along with the destruction of houses and damage to cattle, the villages in which the roads have deteriorated have been ordered to be repaired immediately and communication systems restored. It has been advised to provide adequate animal feed in the affected areas.

Majhi also said that with an emphasis on zero casualty, the state government has deployed 17 ODRAF and 13 fire service teams in Balasore district, one NDRF, one ODRAF and 13 fire service teams in Bhadrak district, one ODRAF and 14 fire service teams in Jajpur district.