Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak Promoted a Day before Retirement

TNI Bureau: Mumbai Police officer Daya Nayak, famously known as an “encounter specialist” has got his farewell gift of promotion just a day before his retirement from the services. Daya Nayak has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) just one day before his retirement.

With his promotion, Daya, who is currently attached to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Nayak, wore the ACP Uniform for the first time today and will retire with the uniform tomorrow.

After retiring as ACP, Nayak will get pensions and other benefits as given to the ACP rank officers post their retirement.

Nayak has faced ups and down before joining and after joining the police department in 1996. He was working as a tea stall errand boy before becoming a cop. He landed in controversy and even was arrested in a disproportionate assets case after opening a school in his mother’s name in Karnataka. Eventually he was suspended for six years. However, his suspension was lifted last year after court acquitted him.

Gangsters like Vinod Matkar, Rafik Dabba, Sadik Kalia, and three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives were among over 80 gangsters whom he has eliminated as encounter specialist of the Mumbai Police.

Three other police inspectors namely Jeevan Kharat, Deepak Dalvi, and Pandurang Pawar from Jalgaon also got promotion to the ACP rank.