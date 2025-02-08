Odisha CM Majhi Disburses ₹900 Crore to 18 Lakh Women in Fourth Phase of Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday disbursed ₹5,000 each to over 18 lakh women beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana, marking the fourth phase of the scheme’s first installment.

At a function in Jajpur district, Majhi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, transferred ₹900 crore directly to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

With this latest disbursement, the total number of women who have benefited under the scheme has crossed 98 lakh. Launched by the BJP-led Odisha government, the Subhadra Yojana aims to provide financial assistance to eligible women, empowering them to improve their economic status.

“The people’s government has kept its promise by delivering direct financial support through DBT, significantly strengthening the financial condition of women across the state,” Majhi said. He highlighted the scheme’s role in fostering economic independence among women and contributing to the vision of a prosperous Odisha.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the financial aid would enable women to engage in small businesses, thereby uplifting their economic status and contributing to the state’s overall growth. “The path to a ‘developed Odisha’ will be paved through the efforts and contributions of women. Our government remains committed to providing them with the necessary support and incentives,” he added.

Originally scheduled for December 25, the fourth-phase disbursement was postponed due to an ongoing verification process. In the previous phase, ₹5,000 each was disbursed to 20 lakh women on November 24, 2024.

The Subhadra Yojana was launched in Odisha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, following the BJP’s victory over the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which had ruled the state for 24 years. The scheme’s first phase covered 25 lakh women, while 39 lakh women benefited in the second phase on October 9, 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida announced that the next phase of financial assistance would be released on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to including over one crore eligible women, aged 21 to 59 years, under the scheme.

