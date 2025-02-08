PM Modi Hails BJP’s Historic Victory in Delhi, Declares ‘Capital Freed from AAP-da’

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive mandate in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, marking a historic return to power after 27 years by ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The resounding victory saw jubilant BJP supporters flooding the streets of the national capital, waving saffron flags and chanting slogans as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the party headquarters to deliver his victory address.

Amid electrifying celebrations, PM Modi, flanked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other senior leaders, described the results as a watershed moment for Delhi. Opening his speech with the invocation, “Yamuna Maiya ki Jai,” the Prime Minister declared that Delhi had finally freed itself from the “disaster” of AAP governance. “This mandate is a rejection of deceit, arrogance, and stagnation. The people of Delhi have given their love with an open heart, and I assure you that we will return it manifold through rapid development,” he stated.

Expressing gratitude to BJP workers and voters, PM Modi called the victory a testament to the people’s faith in the party’s vision. “Delhi has spoken loud and clear—governance is about service, not self-interest. Today, the capital has rejected the politics of lies and shortcuts, choosing progress and integrity instead,” he said.

Taking a direct swipe at AAP’s governance, he asserted that power ultimately belongs to the people and not those who misuse it. “For ten years, Delhi endured a regime that prioritized spectacle over substance, propaganda over performance. That era is now over. The people have short-circuited ‘shortcut politics’ and restored the path of honest, development-driven governance,” PM Modi remarked.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Highlighting the cultural diversity of the capital, PM Modi referred to Delhi as a “Mini Hindustan,” embodying the essence of the entire nation. “This city represents the aspirations of millions who come here from every corner of India. Today, they have voted for a future of possibilities and progress. Delhi has never let me down, and I will ensure that it reaps the benefits of our development agenda,” he assured.

Lambasting AAP over allegations of corruption, PM Modi promised that his government would ensure accountability. “These ‘AAPda’ people ran a government that thrived on deception and scams. I guarantee that in the first session of the new assembly, the CAG report will be tabled, and every link of corruption will be exposed. Those who looted public money will have to return it,” he declared.

The BJP clinched 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, securing a clear majority, while the Aam Aadmi Party was reduced to just 22 seats. The Congress, which had hoped for a revival, failed to secure even a single seat for the third consecutive election. Several key AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, suffered humiliating defeats.

This victory in Delhi follows BJP’s recent electoral successes in Maharashtra and Haryana, further consolidating its political dominance across the country. With the saffron party now at the helm in the national capital, all eyes are on its roadmap for governance and reform in the coming years.