Odisha CM listens Mann Ki Baat with children at Banabasi Ashram

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chie Minister Mohan Charan Majhi listened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous Mann Ki Baat with children at Banabasi Kalyan Ashram in Bhubaneswar today.

After the Mann Ki Baat, the CM interacted with the children of the Ashram and advised them to study hard and work with dedication to achieve success.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Promoting environmental awareness, Majhi also planted a neem sapling on the premises of the ashram in the presence of several dignitaries including former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra.

During his Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister praised Santali saree revival by 650 tribal women in Mayurbhanj district and Pramila Pradhan of Keonjhar, who spreads awareness on forest conservation and fire prevention through her Sankirtan Mandali.