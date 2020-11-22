Odisha CM dedicates Online Services of MSME Department under 5T

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated eleven new online services of MSME department developed under 5T initiative for the entrepreneurs of the State.

This will largely benefit the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to avail the Government benefits and services in a hassle free manner and add on to the ease of doing business in this sector.

Patnaik said the government is pursuing transformative initiatives through use of appropriate IT solutions to ensure efficiency and transparency in the process. He added the overall improvement in governance mechanism has made Odisha a top destination for new investments.

Patnaik said, “Even during the pandemic, we are successful in attracting investments to the tune of Rs 1.17 lakh crore since February 2020 with an opportunity to create over 53 thousand jobs in varied sectors.”

As the state economy is also facing a tough time due the pandemic and the MSMEs need support of the Government at this critical juncture. The state Govt will certainly help them to overcome the economic crisis they are passing through.

The MSME Department will ensure that all eligible entrepreneurs are covered under various schemes implemented by the Government from time to time.

The Department should also continue its thrust on use of new generation technology and innovation for bringing transformational changes in the MSME ecosystemin the state.