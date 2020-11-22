TNI Morning News Headlines – November 22, 2020

Odisha News

👉 “Schools are being merged, not closed”, informed Government Chief whip Pramila Malik.

👉 Odisha reports 638 Covid-19 cases including 373 quarantine and 265 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 313323 including 303897 recoveries & 7748 active cases.

👉 Khordha reports 70 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Mayurbhanj (65) and Jagatsinghpur (50).

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Sundargarh and 3 from Khordha. Toll mounts to 1640.

👉 Low pressure to concentrate into depression in 36 hours; yellow warning issued for several districts.

👉 Nuapada: CRPF jawans busted a Maoist camp in Patadaraha forest; Ammuniation seazed.

👉 Rengali MLA and BJP leader Nauri Nayak initially tested positive and later negative for the coronavirus within 24 hours.

👉 Mercury drops below 15 deg C in four places in Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 After Bharti Singh, NCB arrests her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in drug case; both taken for medical test.

👉 India reports 45,209 new COVID-19 cases & 501 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 90,95,807 including 4,40,962 active cases, 85,21,617 cured cases & 1,33,227 deaths.

👉 A total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 21st November. Of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur & Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh.

👉 3 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar’s Gaya district.

👉 Prohibitory order under Section 144 to be imposed within 200 metres of Sakhigopal Temple from Midnight today till November 25.

👉 IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 7° Celsius and a maximum of 24° Celsius in Delhi today.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surpass 58 Million Mark, Deaths rises to 1379508.