Odisha CHSE Plus 2 results Declared; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the class 12 or Plus 2 examinations in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

The School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond officially announced the results at CHSE Office in Bhubaneswar.

➡️The overall pass percent stands at 82.77%.

➡️A total of 3, 16, 787 students have passed the Class 12 examinations. A total of 1, 42,516 boys and 1,74,251 girl students have cleared the examination.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Pass percentage of male students stands at 77.88% and the pass percentage of girl students stands at 87.24%.

➡️While 87.49 pass percentage recorded in Science stream, 80.51% in Arts, 81.12% in Commerce exam and 60.57% in Vocational streams.

➡️Out of which 1, 01,914 students grabbed the first division, 67, 815 got the second division and 1,43,349 secured the third division.

➡️While, Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage in Science and Commerce, Bargarh recorded highest pass percentage in Arts and Balasore in Vocational stream.

➡️Similarly Boudh district recorded the lowest pass percentage in Science while Nabarangpur in Arts, Balangir in Commerce and Malkangiri in Vocational stream.