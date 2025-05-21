TNI Morning News Headlines – May 21, 2025

➡️Odisha Government hikes pension amount to Rs 3,500 per month for senior citizens, persons with disabilities.
➡️CHSE, Odisha to announce the results of Plus 2 examinations today at 4.00 PM.
➡️State Election Commission has announced the schedule for panchayat by-election in Odisha. By-elections will be held across 43 panchayats in Odisha on June 23.
➡️Polling will be held for 5 Zilla Parishad Zones in Kendrapada, Keonjhar and Sambalpur, 43 Sarpanchs in 20 districts, 40 Samiti Members in 21 districts, and 272 ward members in 23 districts. Results will be announced on June 24.
➡️Kalbaisakhi warning issued for 13 Odisha districts.
➡️Low Pressure likely to form over Arabian sea, intensify into depression.
➡️Three Odias among six killed after slab crashes through four-storey building in Mumbai.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway between DRG jawans and Naxals in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur.
➡️India’s Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize for Kannada short story collection ‘Heart Lamp’.
➡️Jyoti Malhotra also visited Rajasthan, filmed sensitive Munabao railway station near the Indo-Pakistan border in Barmer.
➡️Suicide car bomb hits school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan, kills 4 children and wounds 38.
Comments are closed.