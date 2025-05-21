TNI Evening News Headlines – May 21, 2025

➡️The State Election Commission has postponed the panchayat by-elections due to the onset of the monsoon season.
➡️Odisha CHSE declares Class 12 results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.
➡️Plus 3 classes to begin from July 15 in Odisha, informs Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
➡️BJD stages protest in Bhubaneswar demanding 27% reservation for OBC in higher education.
➡️Odisha Government clarifies Maternity Leave norms for female employees, granting up to 180 days.
➡️West Bengal woman, daughter arrested by Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with Rs 123 crore-scam.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme tomorrow.
➡️PM Narendra Modi lauded security forces for killing 27 Maoists, including top leader Nambala Keshav Rao, in Chhattisgarh.
➡️PM Modi to dedicate to nation’s first 9000 HP locomotive engine at Gujarat’s Dahod.
➡️Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to sacked IAS fraud Puja Khedkar, saying she is neither a drug lord nor a murderer or terrorist.
➡️Karwar, Karnataka: INSV Kaundinya has been inducted into the Indian Navy.
➡️‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Darbar at Ayodhya temple to be performed from June 3 to 5: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra.
➡️Massive dust storm hits Delhi-NCR after day temperatures touch nearly 50 Degrees Celsius.
➡️Deadly blast hits school bus in Pakistan’s Balochistan province; 6 killed, 38 wounded.
➡️Taliban Government says will not allow any force to use Afghan territory against China.
➡️China, Pakistan, Afghanistan meet in Beijing, decide to expand China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.
