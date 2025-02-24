Odisha Chief Minister Highlights Cultural Unity at Kashi Tamil Sangam 3.0

Varanasi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi underscored the deep cultural and spiritual ties uniting different regions of India while addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangam 3.0 at NAMO Ghat in Varanasi.

The event, held as part of the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative, brought together distinguished leaders, artists, and scholars to celebrate India’s shared heritage.

In his address, Majhi described Kashi as a timeless symbol of India’s spiritual legacy, drawing a profound connection between the sacred Ganga and Tamil Nadu’s age-old traditions.

He highlighted Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage, marked by its classical language, grand temple architecture, and revered art forms such as Bharatanatyam. He emphasized that these traditions, alongside Kashi’s spiritual ethos, exemplify the unity in India’s diversity.

Sharing insights on Odisha’s cultural vibrancy, the Chief Minister referenced the iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri and the world-famous Rath Yatra, comparing them to the temple festivals of Tamil Nadu.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Our state, like Tamil Nadu, carries forward a legacy of devotion and storytelling through classical arts and festivals,” he noted, stressing the shared spiritual ethos that binds the two regions.

The event was graced by Hon’ble Union Minister of State Dr. Sukanta Majumdar and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar, who echoed similar sentiments on the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening national unity.

Majhi lauded the initiative as more than just a celebration, describing it as a meaningful confluence of traditions, knowledge, and artistic expressions that bridge the geographical and linguistic diversity of India.

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their leadership in fostering cultural integration. He also commended the organizers for their dedication to promoting the shared heritage of Kashi and Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.”