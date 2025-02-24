India, New Zeland move to Semis of ICT 2025; Pakistan Crash Out

New Delhi: India and New Zealand have secured their spots in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from Group A, following New Zealand’s dominant five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24. With this result, both India and New Zealand have accumulated four points from two matches, eliminating Pakistan and Bangladesh from semi-final contention.

India had earlier sealed a convincing six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, placing Rohit Sharma’s team on the verge of qualification. New Zealand’s triumph over Bangladesh confirmed their progression alongside India, leaving Pakistan and Bangladesh with no mathematical chance of advancing.

The upcoming Group A clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh on February 27 is now a dead rubber, while the match between India and New Zealand on March 2 will determine the group topper. Regardless of the outcome, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai, on March 4 as all their matches in the tournament are being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the Indian government’s decision not to send the team to Pakistan.

In the semi-finals, India will face the second-placed team from Group B, where Australia and South Africa are currently tied with two points each. England and Afghanistan are yet to open their accounts in the group. The outcome of the Australia-South Africa clash on Tuesday (February 25) in Rawalpindi will play a crucial role in deciding the semi-finalists from Group B.

New Zealand’s victory was anchored by a brilliant century from Rachin Ravindra, who scored 112 runs, guiding the Kiwis to chase down Bangladesh’s total of 236 with 23 balls to spare. Contributions from Tom Latham (55) and Devon Conway (30) further solidified New Zealand’s innings, as they finished at 240 for 5 in 46.1 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted a modest 236 for 9, thanks to skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 77 and Jaker Ali’s 45. However, New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell starred with the ball, claiming four wickets for just 26 runs, including key dismissals of Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Towhid Hridoy.

Bangladesh: 236/9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; Michael Bracewell 4/26, William O’Rourke 2/48).

New Zealand: 240/5 in 46.1 overs (Rachin Ravindra 112, Tom Latham 55; Taskin Ahmed 1/28).

With India and New Zealand advancing, the focus now shifts to the final Group A clash and the battle for supremacy in Group B as the tournament heads into its knockout stages.