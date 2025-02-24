TNI Evening News Headlines – February 24, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi releases 19th installment of PM KISAN. Over 9.7 crore farmers across the country receive about Rs 22,000 crore.
➡️Maha Shivaratri 2025: Mahadipa to be lifted at 10 pm at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi visited Ayodhya Ram Temple after participating in MahaKumbh in Prayagraj.
 
➡️Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be under the watch of high-resolution AI powered cameras soon.
 
➡️Tigress Ankita gives birth to cub; total tiger population at Nandankanan Zoo now stands at 28.
 
➡️Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Odisha nabs man for duping Rs 5 crore on pretext of doubling amount in 10 months in Bhadrak district.
 
➡️PM Modi attends ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
 
➡️India’s Got Latent Row: YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia contact Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record statements.
 
➡️Gangter Hashim Baba’s wife, Zoya has been sent to a three-day police remand in 2024 Nadir Shah murder case.
 
➡️Delhi Assembly Session kicks-off today with AAP first time in Opposition.
 
➡️BJP’s Vijender Gupta elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker.
 
➡️Champions Trophy: Bangladesh score 236 for 9 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.
