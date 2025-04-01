Odisha Celebrates Utkala Dibasa; BJP, BJD Highlight Development

Bhubaneswar: Odisha marked Utkala Dibasa on Tuesday, with the ruling BJP and Opposition BJD presenting contrasting narratives on the state’s development. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi asserted that Odisha had not witnessed significant progress in 77 years but vowed to transform it into a developed state by 2036. The BJP government launched a two-week ‘Odia Pakhya’ (Odia Paksha) celebration and announced ₹21 crore for developing the birthplace of Madhusudan Das.

Meanwhile, BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, who served as CM from 2000 to 2024, highlighted his tenure’s achievements, including poverty reduction and Odisha’s linguistic and cultural recognition. The celebrations included patriotic songs and tributes to historical figures, underscoring Odisha’s unique identity as the first state formed on a linguistic basis in 1936.