TNI Evening News Headlines – April 1, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly addressed the press with Chile President Gabriel Boric Font
➡️Odisha celebrates Utkala Dibasa; state-level event held at Madhusudan Das’ native village, Satyabhamapur village in Cuttack district.
 
➡️Biju Janata Dal celebrated Odisha Day in a grand way at its State headquarters, Shankha Bhavan.
 
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attends Odisha Dibas Samaroh 2025, being celebrated in a grand way at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi.
 
➡️Odisha Government launches nutrient-rich Mandia millet ladoos and mid-day meals for Class 9-10 students.
 
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announced the implementation of Ayushman Bharat within two weeks.
 
➡️Odisha Police celebrates its 90th Foundation Day.
 
➡️A third-year B Tech student of KIIT University was found dead under mysterious circumstances under the Mancheswar police station area in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️Darshan for devotees at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri will be restricted for five hours from 5 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday due to the ‘Banakalagi’ ritual.
 
➡️Crime Branch DG holds review meeting on law and order ahead of Ram Navami in Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly addressed the press with Chile President Gabriel Boric Font; both the countries will cooperate to face the challenges posed by organised crime and terrorism.
 
➡️Parliament approves bill to set up “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University.
 
➡️All India Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all secular political parties to strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill.
 
➡️INDIA bloc Floor leaders held a meeting over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is to be introduced in the Parliament tomorrow.
 
➡️Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel named by CBI in Mahadev betting app case.
 
➡️Karnataka Government increases sales tax on diesel, prices rise by Rs 2 per litre.
 
➡️Bangkok gears up to host BIMSTEC summit this week. Thailand is going to host the sixth BIMSTEC Summit from 2 to 4 April 2025 in Bangkok.
 
➡️Operation Brahma: The Army Field Hospital established by Indian Medical contingent treated 104 patients in Myanmar.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.