Grand Odisha Dibasa Celebrations held in Delhi

New Delhi: Odisha Dibasa was celebrated with grandeur in Delhi. In a significant announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that Odisha Dibasa would be officially included in the state calendar and celebrated as Odisha Parv, recognizing the Odia community’s contributions.

The event at JLN Stadium was attended by Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, Union Minister Jual Oram and PM Modi’s Principal Secretary Dr. PK Mishra. Cultural performances by music director Premananda’s troupe and Odissi dancer Saswat Joshi enthralled the audience.

Artworks showcasing Jatra, Jatra, and Chhau dance were displayed, while Odia delicacies were distributed. Rekha Gupta, who also visited Jagannath Mandir, emphasized Odisha’s cultural significance, citing the temple’s deep-rooted heritage of women’s empowerment.