Odisha Cabinet Approves Key Proposals, Including Subsidy for Rooftop Solar Panels and Pension Hike

Bhubaneswar: In a significant decision, the Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved a series of proposals aimed at promoting renewable energy, enhancing social security benefits, and supporting agriculture. Among the key decisions taken at the meeting was the provision of additional subsidies for rooftop solar installations under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijili Yojana (PMSG:MBY).

Solar Panel Subsidy Scheme

The state government will offer an additional subsidy of Rs 25,000 for the installation of 1 kW rooftop solar panels, with a maximum capacity of 2 kW. Households opting for 3 kW systems will receive an extra Rs 10,000 for the third unit. This move is expected to benefit approximately 3 lakh households by March 2027. The total financial commitment for this initiative is estimated at Rs 1,800 crore, spanning the period from the 2024-25 to 2026-27 fiscal years. The Union Government is already providing Rs 30,000 for 1 kW and Rs 60,000 for 2 kW solar systems under the scheme.

Pension Increase for Senior Citizens and Disabled

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved a significant hike in pension allowances for senior citizens aged 80 years and above, as well as individuals with 80% or more disability. Starting from January 2025, the monthly pension under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and National Social Assistance Programme will be increased to Rs 3,500, up from the previous amount of Rs 1,200. This enhancement aims to provide better support to the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Additionally, the government has doubled the monthly pension for freedom fighters who were imprisoned during India’s independence struggle. They will now receive Rs 20,000, while those who actively participated but were not imprisoned will see their pension rise from Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000.

Agriculture and Rural Development Initiatives

The Cabinet also approved the extension of the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) for another five years, with a budget provision of Rs 847.14 crore. Launched in 2028, the MKUY aims to encourage agricultural entrepreneurship and generate employment opportunities in the farm sector. The scheme has been revised twice, with the latest update in January 2024.

In a bid to support the state’s civil supplies, the Cabinet sanctioned a government guarantee of Rs 17,500 crore for new bank loans to be availed by the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) over the next five years.

Other Cabinet Approvals

Other notable proposals approved include the restructuring of the Odisha Statistics and Economic Service cadre, as well as the Odisha Subordinate Statistics and Economics Service cadre under the Planning and Convergence Department. The Cabinet also approved the repeal of the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993, and amendments to the Rules of Business related to the Department of Steel & Mines.

