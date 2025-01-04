TNI Morning News Headlines – January 04, 2025

➡️PM Narendra Modi to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Dedicated tactical unit of Indian Special Forces arrives in Odisha for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas amid threat from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
➡️2 dead, 2 critical as house collapses in firecracker explosion in Jagatsinghpur.
➡️Miscreants target Panchamukhi Hanuman temple in Cuttack, loot gold and silver ornaments.
➡️Chhattisgarh Police arrested 3 persons in connection with killing of a well-known journalist Mukesh Chandrakar who found dead in a septic tank of a local contractor.
➡️Huge contingent of security forces deployed in Manipur’s Kangpokpi after attack on SP office.
➡️Dense fog across North India reduces visibility for 2nd Day, flight operations hit.
➡️NABARD chairperson Shaji KV felicitates PM Modi at Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 which is being organised at Bharat Mandapam.
➡️Injury scare for Captain Jasprit Bumrah; leaves the field after bowling just one over on Day 2. Undergoing scan.
➡️Suspect in Cybertruck blast suffered from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
