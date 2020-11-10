Odisha Bypolls: BJD leads over BJP in Balasore & Tirtol

TNI Bureau: As the postal ballot count is over in Balasore Sadar, BJD has taken a lead of 615 votes over the BJP.

Out of 7,184 postal ballot votes, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das has received 3,427 votes while BJP candidate Manas Ranjan Dutta has received 2,812 votes.

Similarly in Tirtol, BJD candidate Bijay Shankar Das has received 3,852 votes while BJP candidate Rajkishore Behera got 2,734 and congress candidate Himansu Bhusan Mallick has received 442 votes. BJD is leading by 1078 votes.

The EVM votes will be counted now. It would be interesting to see if BJP can retain the Balasore Sadar seat or BJD will snatch it from the saffron party. BJD is eying a big win in Tirtol.