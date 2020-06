TNI Bureau: BJP MLA from Balasore Sadar, Madan Mohan Dutta passed away at the age of 61. He was suffering from liver-related ailments and died of a cardiac arrest. He breathed his last a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

In 2019 elections, Madan Mohan Dutta had defeated two-time BJD MLA Jiban Pradip Dash by 13,406 votes to emerge victorious.

His sudden demise is seen as a big loss for the BJP in Balasore.